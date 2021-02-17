Companies / Financial Services Coronation goes overweight on SA equities as it pins hopes on miners Listed asset manager expects move to green energy to spur demand for commodities such as copper BL PREMIUM

Coronation Fund Managers, which oversees about R600bn in assets, says it has moved to an overweight position on SA equities across its domestic portfolios after being underweight on domestic stocks for most of the past decade.

The Cape Town-based asset manager says it is particularly bullish on SA mining stocks, which it believes will benefit as advances in renewable energy and carbon-free power solutions spur demand for certain commodities such as copper over the next decade...