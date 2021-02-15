Companies / Financial Services Momentum almost doubles Covid-19 provisions Group reports spike in pandemic-related provisions, saying the economic effect of the virus has been more severe than initially expected BL PREMIUM

Momentum Metropolitan Holdings, the insurance and financial services group, increased its Covid-19 provision by R850m, saying the effects of the pandemic were more severe than initially expected in the fiscal period covering the six months to end-December.

The group said that after updating its modelling to take into account its most-recent internal claims data, reports on weekly deaths by the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and the possible future trajectory of the pandemic, it had increased its Covid-19 reserves by about R850m before tax for its 2021 interim results...