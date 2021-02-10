The econony 2021 | A new epoch

In concert with inoculation drives, governments will tilt towards lower lockdown stringency when it’s safe to do so and production will step up. The mixture of pent-up demand, high levels of personal savings, and the sheer delight to spend again points to a burst of consumerism. Moreover, the geopolitical backdrop is slightly calmer, public policy settings are supportive and firms’ capital expenditure programmes are enlivening.

Of course, the global recovery may be uneven and stuttering, and there is much that can still go wrong. There are also many grieving the loss of loved ones, and many more with wounded souls because of the mental and emotional drain of the pandemic. There’s probably never been a more poignant moment, at least in recent history, to amplify the need for a shared recovery.

Watch the video below | SA economic outlook in 2021