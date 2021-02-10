Mineworkers Investment Company commits $10m to Knife Capital
MIC teams up with early-stage investment firm to help African start-ups navigate second-round funding challenges
10 February 2021 - 10:39
The Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC) has committed $10m (R147m) to Knife Capital’s new African series B expansion fund.
The Cape Town-based venture capital firm plans to use the fund, known as Knife Fund III, to invest in innovation-driven African companies and fill the so-called follow-on funding gap experienced by start-ups, which often struggle to access additional expansion finance beyond their first round of funding...
