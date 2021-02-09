Companies / Financial Services Media bar at Sygnia and Ninety One AGMs questioned Turning reporters away is contrary to the letter and spirit of gatherings, analysts say BL PREMIUM

Sygnia and Ninety One, the first and second-best performing listed asset management stocks in SA since the start of last year, have imposed media blackouts at their annual general meetings (AGMs) for no discernible reason.

Low-cost investment proponent Sygnia held its AGM on January 28 and barred the media while Ninety One, formerly known as Investec Asset Management, hosted its first virtual AGM on September 3 last year and also did not invite journalists...