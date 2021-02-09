Media bar at Sygnia and Ninety One AGMs questioned
Turning reporters away is contrary to the letter and spirit of gatherings, analysts say
09 February 2021 - 15:20
UPDATED 09 February 2021 - 16:00
Sygnia and Ninety One, the first and second-best performing listed asset management stocks in SA since the start of last year, have imposed media blackouts at their annual general meetings (AGMs) for no discernible reason.
Low-cost investment proponent Sygnia held its AGM on January 28 and barred the media while Ninety One, formerly known as Investec Asset Management, hosted its first virtual AGM on September 3 last year and also did not invite journalists...
