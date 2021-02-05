Bank on SA’s most valuable brand in 2021
FNB CEO says innovation, modernisation and customer-centricity rooted in trust, is what sets the brand apart
Despite increased economic uncertainty, FNB, recognised as Most Valuable South African Brand by BrandZ, is increasing its focus on building even more trust and further assisting its customers to thrive. CEO FNB Jacques Celliers says businesses and individuals now have the advantage of hindsight, and those that are able to apply many of the difficult lessons going forward will be better equipped to survive the challenges the next few years bring.
“FNB was in not immune to the many business impacts and challenges of the past year, and we have learnt many difficult, but valuable, lessons. Building a strong, purpose-led brand to survive challenges and crises, cushion against shocks, and enable a quicker return to growth and sustainability when normality is restored, is arguably the most important for any business.”
FNB’s recognition by BrandZ was a testament to its 182-year commitment to investing in the strength of its brand. Celliers says FNB’s increased brand equity across all BrandZ measures, and particularly the categories of meaning and salience, is humbling. They aim to ensure the FNB brand remains a beacon of trust, resilience, and help across the countries and markets they serve.
This becomes important during a particularly difficult year. When asked what aspects of the FNB brand have helped to make it rise to the top of the most valued brands list in SA, Celliers said adopting an innovative approach to modernisation and contextual customer-centricity that begins and ends with the concept of trust, is what sets the brand apart.
“With a proud history that extends through the “sun and tree” logo across the eight African countries where we operate, FNB is built on the ethos of trust, help, and ongoing relevance, enabling the progression of our customers and the communities we serve.
“For us, customer centricity starts with the appreciation of just how much emotion and anxiety is at play when it comes to one’s finances. At FNB, a bank account is not just a bank account, nor is a mortgage just a mortgage or an app just an app. While we certainly ensure we leverage top-end technology we realise it truly is not about the tech, but instead about winning the hearts and minds of our customers. Our approach is to build trusted experiences that assist personal and business customers to remove the anxiety associated with managing their money.”
Leveraging modern data and technology capabilities, FNB’s world-class control panels (app, online, and so forth) put customers in charge of their finances 24/7/365. Under the consumer and business themes, the FNB teams always focus on innovation that removes anxiety or frustrations associated with everything from buying or selling a home or vehicle, starting or selling a business, getting insured or claiming, short- or long-term financial planning, all the way to dealing with fraud in the unfortunate event it occurs.
“We have also recognised that, in a highly dynamic global environment, it’s not enough to simply keep on offering traditional banking products and services and expect to add the value to your clients that they expect. This is why we have invested heavily into becoming a fully fledged platform-led organisation that’s positioned to leverage digital advances to offer solutions matched to the context of each customer, and add real value to all areas of their lives. Much like modern music platforms are able to present customers personalised playlists,” says Celliers. “FNB’s platform journey allows us to deliver highly tailored solutions that transcend traditional banking and meet our customers where they are and help them progress towards the goals and outcomes they desire.”
History also shows that FNB is not only a fair-weather brand; it boasts a proud 182-year track record of responding purposefully in times of challenge. Dealing with events such as droughts, fires, floods, and the pandemic also has the potential to bring out the best in mankind. At the height of the pandemic, many people and brands showed levels of care and empathy that exceeded anything witnessed in recent history, and again FNB played a meaningful role.
“While our amazing employees and partners continue to deliver incredible acts of kindness on the ground on a daily basis, a significant component of FNB’s Covid-19 specific response involved assisting our customers navigate their financial affairs by keeping our business up and running under the essential services mandate, and through various credit and fee relief measures. Via various partnerships we helped fund and accelerate the scaling of critical care capacity and feeding schemes in communities and societies where we operate.”
“The uncertainty brought about by the pandemic has highlighted the value of FNB’s brand-building focus over the years, and reminded us of the importance of making customer-centricity, relevance, and innovation the strategic focus points that underpin our brand and strengthens its value, irrespective of the external challenges we, or our customers, may face,” says Celliers.
For more information, visit the FNB website.
This article was paid for by FNB.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.