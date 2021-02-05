Bank on SA’s most valuable brand in 2021

This becomes important during a particularly difficult year. When asked what aspects of the FNB brand have helped to make it rise to the top of the most valued brands list in SA, Celliers said adopting an innovative approach to modernisation and contextual customer-centricity that begins and ends with the concept of trust, is what sets the brand apart.

“With a proud history that extends through the “sun and tree” logo across the eight African countries where we operate, FNB is built on the ethos of trust, help, and ongoing relevance, enabling the progression of our customers and the communities we serve.

“For us, customer centricity starts with the appreciation of just how much emotion and anxiety is at play when it comes to one’s finances. At FNB, a bank account is not just a bank account, nor is a mortgage just a mortgage or an app just an app. While we certainly ensure we leverage top-end technology we realise it truly is not about the tech, but instead about winning the hearts and minds of our customers. Our approach is to build trusted experiences that assist personal and business customers to remove the anxiety associated with managing their money.”

Leveraging modern data and technology capabilities, FNB’s world-class control panels (app, online, and so forth) put customers in charge of their finances 24/7/365. Under the consumer and business themes, the FNB teams always focus on innovation that removes anxiety or frustrations associated with everything from buying or selling a home or vehicle, starting or selling a business, getting insured or claiming, short- or long-term financial planning, all the way to dealing with fraud in the unfortunate event it occurs.

“We have also recognised that, in a highly dynamic global environment, it’s not enough to simply keep on offering traditional banking products and services and expect to add the value to your clients that they expect. This is why we have invested heavily into becoming a fully fledged platform-led organisation that’s positioned to leverage digital advances to offer solutions matched to the context of each customer, and add real value to all areas of their lives. Much like modern music platforms are able to present customers personalised playlists,” says Celliers. “FNB’s platform journey allows us to deliver highly tailored solutions that transcend traditional banking and meet our customers where they are and help them progress towards the goals and outcomes they desire.”