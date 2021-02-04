Companies / Financial Services Cyberattacks on financial firms surge during the pandemic A Kaspersky fraud prevention report says 54% of fraud-related events in 2020 was an account takeover BL PREMIUM

The Covid-19 pandemic is proving to be fertile ground for cybercriminals as the rapid growth in e-commerce, digital payments and online communication platforms make consumers and financial services firms, in particular, prime targets for online fraudsters.

Just months after the coronavirus began sweeping the globe, in its third annual modern bank heists report, released in May 2020, cybersecurity software vendor VMware Carbon Black said cyberattacks against the financial sector surged by 238% between February and April of 2020...