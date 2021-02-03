Companies / Financial Services PIC’s interim board sees big names quietly depart Maria Ramos and Irene Charnley are among those opting not to continue as directors BL PREMIUM

The interim board of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), appointed in 2019 to steer it through one of the worst crises in its more than 100-year history, appears to have suffered a setback following the departure of four directors.

In response to questions from Business Day, the state-owned asset manager confirmed that Irene Charnley, Sindi Mabaso-Koyana, Maria Ramos and Bhekithemba Gamedze indicated “that they would not be renewing their board membership for the full duration of 15 months of the new interim term”, the PIC said in response to questions on Tuesday...