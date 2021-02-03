PIC’s interim board sees big names quietly depart
Maria Ramos and Irene Charnley are among those opting not to continue as directors
03 February 2021 - 12:41
The interim board of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), appointed in 2019 to steer it through one of the worst crises in its more than 100-year history, appears to have suffered a setback following the departure of four directors.
In response to questions from Business Day, the state-owned asset manager confirmed that Irene Charnley, Sindi Mabaso-Koyana, Maria Ramos and Bhekithemba Gamedze indicated “that they would not be renewing their board membership for the full duration of 15 months of the new interim term”, the PIC said in response to questions on Tuesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now