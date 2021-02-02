Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST | Jeremy Leach: Accelerating financial inclusion with Insurtech

This is essential listening for anyone with an interest in Africa. The podcast is brought to you by African Business magazine

02 February 2021 - 19:51
Jeremy Leach. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jeremy Leach. Picture: SUPPLIED

Click here to listen to the podcast.

In this episode of  African Business podcast we are joined by Jeremy Leach, CEO and founder of Inclusivity Solutions, based in Cape Town.

Leach talks to us about how he started Inclusivity to improve access and innovation in insurance across the African continent, by focusing on digital inclusion for the connected but unprotected, and listening intently to these customers’ needs. Inclusivity has made great strides incorporating a framework by GSMA that shows that mobile money providers who offer a combination of savings, credit or insurance products have on average a 24% higher revenue per user.

Leach has had an extraordinary career, beginning as a chartered accountant and then re-skilling in international development as he became more excited about solving mass market problems. After working extensively on financial inclusion for the UK department of international development and as executive director of Finmark Trust, Leach received seed funding from a range of investors and angels and recently concluded a further series of funding with Goodwell Investments. He has plenty of advice for aspirant start-up founders on the continent.

Goodwell Investments and Inclusivity Solutions are massive believers in responsible corporate citizenship and, in their work across the continent, encourage their peers and stakeholders to sign up for the Responsible Investing in Digital Financial Services Guidelines to improve the resilience of their customers and ecosystems by promoting robust due diligence as well as fair and transparent pricing.

Inclusivity has collaborated with Orange, Equitel and Tigo in rolling out access to insurance products in Africa.

In the show we also look at some new collaborations in the pipeline, such as the recent launch of Thandizo with Hollard Insurance providing income protection in Zambia, one of the hottest markets on the continent for digital financial services.

Further information:

Inclusivity Solutions

PODCAST | The outlook for the African legal environment with Andrew Skipper

Listen here for African Business podcasts, hosted by Desné Masie and featuring trailblazers and leading thinkers from across the continent.
National
5 months ago

PODCAST | How personal and vehicle security have been affected by Covid-19

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Zak Calisto, founder and group CEO of JSE-listed vehicle-tracking specialist, Cartrack
Economy
3 months ago

PODCAST | How lockdown and 5G technology are shaping consumer trends in connectivity

As working from home takes hold, we discuss the benefits and drawback of 5G technology with Jacques du Toit of Vox
Economy
4 months ago

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: More than 2-million have lost their jobs in the second quarter

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Peter Bauer, a professor at the University of Johannesburg’s School of Economics
Economy
4 months ago

