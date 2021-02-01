Companies / Financial Services

Robinhood raises another $2.4bn as investors bet on online brokerage

Robinhood is grappling with outraged customers, increased scrutiny from Washington and questions about its plans for an IPO

01 February 2021 - 20:47 Annie Massa
Picture: 123RF/THANANIT SUNTIVIRIYANON
New York — Robinhood Markets’ biggest backers are ploughing more money into the beleaguered online brokerage at an unprecedented pace.

Investors led by Ribbit Capital have poured $3.4bn into the firm in a matter of days, including $2.4bn announced on Monday. The cash infusions come as Robinhood grapples with outraged customers, increased scrutiny from Washington and questions about its plans for an initial public offering.

The Reddit-fuelled trading mania focused on heavily shorted stocks forced Robinhood to curtail trading in dozens of names last week, after increased capital demands from Wall Street’s gatekeepers at the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation. The crisis pushed Robinhood to seek emergency funding as it seeks assuage millions of passionate users.

“We’re confident that Robinhood will emerge stronger through this phase of growth and unprecedented demand,” said Micky Malka, managing partner at Ribbit.

The latest financing round also includes Iconiq Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures and NEA, Robinhood said in a blog post.

“This round of funding will help us scale to meet the incredible growth we’ve seen and demand for our platform,” CFO  Jason Warnick said in the post.

CEO Vlad Tenev has tried in public appearances — including with Elon Musk — to explain why Robinhood halted trading in popular stocks including GameStop. Still, that wasn’t enough for many customers. Despite the relaxation of trading limits — reducing the number of affected securities Sunday to eight from 50 — some of its more than 13-million users are angry that they were restricted at all.

Venture capital investors are key stakeholders for Robinhood, after they helped lift its valuation to about $11.7bn in a September funding round.

The current turmoil could delay Robinhood’s IPO, planned for as early as May, a person familiar with the matter said. True to its mission, the trading platform had considered an unusually retail investor-centric offering by allocating a significant minority of listed shares to clients, Bloomberg reported last month. No final decision on that plan had been made at the time.

Stability concerns

The upheaval at Robinhood has raised concerns for at least one of its trading partners, which last week called the DTCC, the industry’s central clearinghouse, with questions about the stability of the brokerage, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The DTCC said Robinhood was a member in good standing, according to the person. A clearinghouse spokesperson declined to comment.

Robinhood is accumulating new users even after the tumult of the past week, according to JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan.

On Friday, there appeared to be more than 600,000 downloads of Robinhood’s app, compared with about 140,000 on its best day during the pandemic-induced volatility of last March, Ryan wrote in a note to clients Sunday.

Bloomberg

