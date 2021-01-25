Santam extends eligible pool for contingent business interruption claims

SA's largest short-term insurer, Santam has extended the pool of commercial clients that can claim for contingent business interruption as a result contagious and infectious diseases to include all clients with that type of cover, it said on Monday.

“Santam made the decision to include the claims from all commercial policies with (contingent business interruption) extensions after further analysis and consideration of recent court judgments,” Santam said via Sens. SENS.

The decision means that another 2,700 commercial clients of Santam can submit claims in addition to the 1,300 in its hospitality and leisure division that became eligible earlier this month after a number of court cases went against the insurer.

At the heart of the issue was whether businesses could claim for damages resulting from the hard lockdown imposed by the government as opposed to damages resulting from an actual outbreak at its premises.

The highly infectious nature of the disease has thus far killed more than 40,000 South Africans.

One of the most prominent cases involved Santam vs Ma-Afrika Hotels and Stellenbosch Kitchen, which ruled in December that claims could be made provided there was an occurrence of Covid-19 within a prescribed radius of the business.

Santam has appealed certain aspects of the ruling which is yet to be argued in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The court ruled in favour of the insured in a matter involving Guard Risk and Cafe Chameleon. The court found that the situation faced by businesses during the lockdown met the definition as laid out in the insurance contracts.

thompsonw@businesslive.co.za