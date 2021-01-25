Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST | Prudential’s Matt Lilley on building a world-class insurance business in Africa

This is essential listening for anyone with an interest in Africa. The podcast is brought to you by African Business magazine

25 January 2021 - 16:58 Desné Masie
Dr Matt Lilley. Picture: SUPPLIED
Click here to listen to the podcast.

In this episode we are joined by Dr Matt Lilley, head of Africa for leading insurer Prudential.

Dr Lilley talks us through Prudential’s strategy in Africa, and how it started the business partnering with local players, beginning in Ghana in 2015. The company learnt from its experience building out a leading insurance presence with consumers in Asean, and its people-driven business has seen it go from strength to strength on the African continent too, where it wants to remain an employer of choice.

Prudential has been performing well on the continent by really listening to its customers. By sticking to its long-term strategy and building on previous momentum, it is proving resilient during Covid-19. Lilley tells us about his vision for continued growth for the business and he is especially excited about the role of technology for digital inclusion and product innovation.

The group is particularly proud of the rollout of its artificial intelligence powered app, Pulse, on the continent. Pulse has proved extremely successful in Asia, and its Africa rollout will start with the Kenyan market, where it will make health care more accessible to all.

In addition to supporting economic development and financial inclusion in Africa, the group is also committed to ensuring mental health and wellbeing programmes to support both its staff and its customers alongside the life insurance business.

PODCAST | The outlook for the African legal environment with Andrew Skipper

Listen here for African Business podcasts, hosted by Desné Masie and featuring trailblazers and leading thinkers from across the continent.
PODCAST | How personal and vehicle security have been affected by Covid-19

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Zak Calisto, founder and group CEO of JSE-listed vehicle-tracking specialist, Cartrack
PODCAST | How lockdown and 5G technology are shaping consumer trends in connectivity

As working from home takes hold, we discuss the benefits and drawback of 5G technology with Jacques du Toit of Vox
PODCAST | Economic news of the week: More than 2-million have lost their jobs in the second quarter

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Peter Bauer, a professor at the University of Johannesburg’s School of Economics
