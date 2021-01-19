Companies / Financial Services UNDERVALUATION WOES PSG in buyback of up to 20% of its R13.6bn stock Investment heavyweight's latest move could help tackle its undervaluation BL PREMIUM

PSG has embarked on a share buyback programme of as much as 20% of its R13.6bn stock, the latest move by the investment heavyweight that could help tackle its undervaluation.

Founded in 1995, PSG has grown rapidly from a small venture capitalist-style investment firm into an investor darling with stakes in fast-growing companies such as private schools operator Curro Holdings, financial services group PSG Konsult and, until 2020, Capitec...