RMB, Investec top bankers see search for yield spurring demand for SA assets
Top bankers say cheap shares and search for yield to spark rush for local assets
13 January 2021 - 18:55
The bosses of two of SA’s top investment banking houses — Investec and RMB — expect record low equity valuations and the global search for yield to embolden foreign investors to pursue deals like mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the country.
“If you look at the SA component [that has exposure to the local economy] of the JSE, despite the recent rise it does look relatively cheap,” said RMB CEO James Formby. ..
