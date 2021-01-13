Companies / Financial Services RMB, Investec top bankers see search for yield spurring demand for SA assets Top bankers say cheap shares and search for yield to spark rush for local assets BL PREMIUM

The bosses of two of SA’s top investment banking houses — Investec and RMB — expect record low equity valuations and the global search for yield to embolden foreign investors to pursue deals like mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the country.

“If you look at the SA component [that has exposure to the local economy] of the JSE, despite the recent rise it does look relatively cheap,” said RMB CEO James Formby. ..