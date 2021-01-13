Companies / Financial Services

London Stock Exchange’s $27bn takeover of Refinitiv gets EU nod

Deal creates stronger competitor in data to Bloomberg

13 January 2021 - 17:05 Philip Blenkinsop and Huw Jones
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Brussels — EU antitrust regulators gave the green light on Wednesday to the London Stock Exchange's (LSE) $27bn takeover of Refinitiv, creating a stronger competitor to financial data leader Bloomberg.

The market for financial information has exploded with the advent of computer-driven trading, triggering a flurry of takeovers as companies seek to create one-stop shops to serve clients and get an edge over traditional rivals in supplying data, dubbed the “new oil”.

The European Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 27-nation EU, said its investigation found a number of concerns about the deal but that they would be addressed by “remedies”, including the sale of LSE's Borsa Italiana, which runs the Milan stock exchange.

“Infrastructure competition in trading services and access to financial data products on fair and equal terms is essential for the European economy and in particular for consumers and businesses,” said Margrethe Vestager, the EU's competition chief.

A combined LSE and Refinitiv will still be eclipsed by Bloomberg, but will outrank a combination of S&P and IHS Markit, whose $44bn tie-up was announced in 2020.

The LSE said the deal remained subject to a small number of merger control and financial regulatory authority approvals and was expected to complete in the first quarter of 2021.

LSE shares were up 1.7% at 9,132p, outshining the FTSE 100 blue chip index it compiles.

Refinitiv, which is 45%-owned by Reuters News's parent Thomson Reuters, referred requests for comment to the LSE.

Pan-European bourse Euronext has already agreed to buy Borsa Italiana for €4.3bn, subject to the Refinitiv takeover getting the green light.

Euronext said the EU approval improved the certainty of completing that deal, which is still subject to regulatory approvals in several jurisdictions and from its regulators.

Euronext expects to complete the acquisition in the first half of 2021.

The commission scrutinised trading in government bonds as the LSE owns the MTS platform, while Refinitiv controls TradeWeb.

The sale of Borsa includes offloading MTS to Euronext, which “fully removes” the overlap, the commission said.

The LSE has also agreed to continue offering its global over-the-counter interest rate derivatives clearing services performed by LCH Swapclear on an open-access basis.

It will additionally provide access to the LSE venue data, FTSE UK Equity Indices and WM/R FX benchmarks to all existing and future downstream competitors.

“The commitments offered by LSE Group fully address the competition concerns raised by the proposed transaction,” the commission said. “The commission therefore concluded that the transaction, as modified by the commitments, would no longer raise competition concerns.”

The commitments also include a fast-track and binding dispute resolution mechanism for third parties who believe the LSE does not comply with the commitments, the EU executive said.

Reuters

10X Investments CEO Steven Nathan steps down

Nathan has retired after 15 years at the helm of one of SA’s pioneers of passive index-tracking investing
Companies
2 days ago

Stocks to watch in 2021

Some of SA’s best-known investment gurus outline their preferred share picks
Companies
3 days ago

Tokyo stock exchange chief resigns over October outage

Departure leaves vacuum amid reform drive meant to make Japan an Asian hub
Companies
1 month ago

S&P Global to buy IHS Markit in deal valued at $44bn

The acquisition will create a challenger to the London Stock Exchange which bought  Refinitiv for $27bn in 2019
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GovChat asks Competition Tribunal to stop ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
This is how dire the ban on alcohol has been for ...
Companies
3.
WATCH: What the beer association thinks of the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Politics may have crashed WBHO asset sale
Companies / Industrials
5.
Alaris in talks to buy UK firm, but no details ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Changing listing rules to lure firms to London could be self-defeating, says IoD

World / Europe

EU fires a warning shot over City of London

World / Europe

EU refers LSE-Refinitiv deal for scrutiny over competition concerns

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.