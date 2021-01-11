Natural Capital alliance targets $10bn by 2022 to invest in nature
New strategy is to allocate capital to companies that harness or preserve basic resources and the environment
11 January 2021 - 20:12
Lombard Odier, a Swiss private bank that recently entered SA, is among the founding members who on Monday announced a new asset management venture focused on putting value on natural resources such as water, soil and the environment.
Other members of the alliance, which seeks to raise as much as $10bn by 2022 in the nascent investment category, are HSBC Pollination Climate Asset Management and private equity group Mirova. ..
