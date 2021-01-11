10X Investments CEO Steven Nathan steps down
Nathan has retired after 15 years at the helm of one of SA’s pioneers of passive index-tracking investing
11 January 2021 - 13:18
10X Investments CEO Steven Nathan has stepped down after 15 years at the helm of one of SA’s pioneers of low-cost index tracking investing.
In line with 10X’s succession plans, executive chair Henk Beets, will assume responsibility as acting CEO during a search for a successor, the group said, with Nathan stepping down to pursue his own interests...
