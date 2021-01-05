Companies / Financial Services

Fintech-focused Divvy becomes a unicorn

05 January 2021 - 15:32 Jenny Surane
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE

New York — Divvy, the financial-technology company that offers corporate cards and expense-management software to small businesses, said it’s now valued at $1.6bn after raising money from investors including PayPal Holdings.

The $165m fundraising round, which also included participation from previous backers including NEA and Pelion Venture Partners, made Divvy a unicorn, meaning it has a valuation of more than $1bn.

Thousands of small businesses have permanently closed during the pandemic after being forced to shut down to stem the spread of Covid-19. For those that remain, accessing capital and gaining control over finances have been paramount. Demand for Divvy’s products has surged during the pandemic, with monthly sign-ups climbing 500% since March, the company said on Tuesday.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the United States and our software plays a significant role in ensuring that they not only survive, but thrive during these conditions,” Divvy CEO Blake Murray said.

Divvy says its technology is designed to cut down on the time it takes managers to process expense reports. It provides its software for free, taking a small part of the fee merchants pay banks each time a customer uses one of its cards. More recently, the company has been focused on building out its offerings focused on paying bills. 

Bloomberg

FBI and Interpol say vaccine scams on the dark web and online threaten lives

Scams include e-mails promising early vaccine access and robocallers impersonating government agencies, with Pfizer saying no legitimate vaccine is ...
World
4 hours ago

Clamour for 5G iPhones buoys Apple assembler Hon Hai

The Taiwanese company’s December sales figures beat forecasts
Companies
4 hours ago

Pandemic slashes India’s gold imports to lowest since 2009

Consumption in India stumbles as record high local prices curb demand and flight restrictions hit imports
World
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sasol wraps up $404m Gemini sale and repays debt
Companies / Energy
2.
Santam starts process for settling Covid-19 ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Labat eyes greener pastures after Covid-19 hit
Companies
4.
Sirius wraps up new acquisitions worth €26m
Companies / Property
5.
Slack overloaded as remote users return to work
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Speculation that scarce Jack Ma has been told to ‘lay low’

World / Asia

Chinese regulators step up pressure on Ant Group

World / Asia

Ant looks to fold its financial units into a holding company

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.