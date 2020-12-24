Companies / Financial Services

Business Q&A

How Nedbank’s creative solutions are helping companies navigate difficult times

Craig Weitz, export credit finance principal at Nedbank CIB, talks to Business Day TV about the creative solutions offered by Nedbank to help companies during this difficult time

24 December 2020 - 08:39 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Andriy Popov
Picture: 123RF/Andriy Popov

The global coronavirus pandemic created economic mayhem and declines in most countries and industries worldwide in 2020. One of the industry sectors severely affected was exports, as well as payments related to exports.

But many companies have adapted, and are now navigating these tricky waters through some creative solutions from institutions such as Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB).

Craig Weitz, export credit finance principal at Nedbank CIB, spoke to Business Day TV about this.

Craig Weitz, export credit finance principal at Nedbank CIB, talks to Business Day TV about creative solutions offered by Nedbank.

Fitch upgrades SA’s big five banks’ national long-term ratings

Banks are relatively better credit than the South African government says ratings agency
Companies
1 day ago

Golf discussion: After a tumultuous year, best wishes for 2021

The lockdown provided an opportunity for reflection and hopefully next year will see golf tourism grow
Sport
1 week ago

Online sales slightly up on Black Friday but buyers likely spent less

BankservAfrica has revealed the number of transactions for the day, but not their value
Companies
1 week ago

Q&A Mike Davis: Formulating and driving Nedbank’s strategy

Covid-19 forced the bank to allocate its strategy into three buckets and accelerated some of its thinking
Companies
1 week ago

WATCH: The changes sustainable development financing has ushered in

Business Day TV talks to Nedbank CIB’s head of sustainable finance solutions, Arvana Singh
Companies
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Seriti is looking to diversify as it exhausts the ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Apple CEO turned down talks on Tesla acquisition ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Fitch upgrades SA’s big five banks’ national ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Black Friday turned into Black November for ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Telkom asks high court to halt Icasa’s ‘flawed’ ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Fitch upgrades SA’s big five banks’ national long-term ratings

Companies / Financial Services

MARKET WRAP: JSE snaps three-day decline and rand strengthens

Markets

Save for your next international trip with the Nedbank foreign currency account

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.