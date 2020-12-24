Business Q&A
How Nedbank’s creative solutions are helping companies navigate difficult times
Craig Weitz, export credit finance principal at Nedbank CIB, talks to Business Day TV about the creative solutions offered by Nedbank to help companies during this difficult time
24 December 2020 - 08:39
The global coronavirus pandemic created economic mayhem and declines in most countries and industries worldwide in 2020. One of the industry sectors severely affected was exports, as well as payments related to exports.
But many companies have adapted, and are now navigating these tricky waters through some creative solutions from institutions such as Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB).
Craig Weitz, export credit finance principal at Nedbank CIB, spoke to Business Day TV about this.
Craig Weitz, export credit finance principal at Nedbank CIB, talks to Business Day TV about creative solutions offered by Nedbank.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.