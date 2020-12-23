Investors buy 48.27% of Zarclear

Zarclear, the investment firm that said in August it had cancelled plans to delist from the JSE and A2X after a buyout offer it received was deemed too low, announced on Wednesday that three investment firms have acquired a combined 48.27% of its shares.

The Johannesburg-based company said in Wednesday’s statement that Ancilla Capital had acquired 19.47% of Zarclear’s shares while Zolospan and Nkholi Consolidated Investments habe purchased 23.01% and 5.79% stakes, respectively.

The statement added that Legae Peresec Capital has disposed of all its Zarclear shares without disclosing the size of its prior holding.

Zarclear said in August that Legae Peresec Capital had made an offer of R4.40 per Zarclear share, valuing the group at about R994m, which an independent expert deemed below the bottom end of its fair-value range. Zarclear’s shares were trading at R4 per share on Wednesday.

