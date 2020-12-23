Companies / Financial Services Fitch upgrades SA’s big five banks’ national long-term ratings Banks are relatively better credit than the South African government says ratings agency BL PREMIUM

Fitch Ratings agency thinks it would be better to lend to five of the country’s largest banks than the government itself.

This emerged following a surprise move on Tuesday when the ratings agency that assesses the creditworthiness of institutions around the world upgraded the national long-term ratings of the country’s five largest banks by assets to “AA+ (zaf)” from “AA (zaf)"...