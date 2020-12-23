Fitch upgrades SA’s big five banks’ national long-term ratings
Banks are relatively better credit than the South African government says ratings agency
23 December 2020 - 09:19
Fitch Ratings agency thinks it would be better to lend to five of the country’s largest banks than the government itself.
This emerged following a surprise move on Tuesday when the ratings agency that assesses the creditworthiness of institutions around the world upgraded the national long-term ratings of the country’s five largest banks by assets to “AA+ (zaf)” from “AA (zaf)"...
