Guardrisk loses appeal against Covid-19 payouts

Guardrisk Insurance, which is owned by JSE-listed Momentum Metropolitan Holdings, has lost its appeal against a prior court ruling to compensate Cape Town restaurant Café Chameleon for business interruption losses due to Covid-19 and the ensuing lockdown.

Café Chameleon became the first business to win a Covid-19 business interruption case in SA when the Western Cape High Court ruled in July that Guardrisk must indemnify the restaurant for losses suffered since March 27 due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown...