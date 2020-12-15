Irba won’t appeal against Deloitte partner sanction
Auditing body will not seek review of sanction despite saying it was too lenient
15 December 2020 - 11:07
The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) says it will not seek a review of the sanction handed down to the Deloitte partner involved in the audit of the now collapsed old African Bank, saying the independent disciplinary hearing was fair.
This comes after Irba, the statutory body that regulates the auditing industry, issued a statement after details of the sanction were posted on its own website on Friday expressing its “disappointment” at what it described as a “soft” ruling...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now