Irba won't appeal against Deloitte partner sanction Auditing body will not seek review of sanction despite saying it was too lenient

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) says it will not seek a review of the sanction handed down to the Deloitte partner involved in the audit of the now collapsed old African Bank, saying the independent disciplinary hearing was fair.

This comes after Irba, the statutory body that regulates the auditing industry, issued a statement after details of the sanction were posted on its own website on Friday expressing its “disappointment” at what it described as a “soft” ruling...