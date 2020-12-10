Companies / Financial Services Q&A Mike Davis: Formulating and driving Nedbank’s strategy Covid-19 forced the bank to allocate its strategy into three buckets and accelerated some of its thinking BL PREMIUM

The two-decade Nedbank veteran succeeded Raisibe Morathi as CFO on October 1 in what appears to be the final touches to a shake-up of the leadership of the bank this year.

After completing his accounting articles with Deloitte, Davis began his career with NBS which, through a series of M&As involving Boland and BoE, was ultimately integrated into Nedbank...