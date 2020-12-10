Hylton Kallner to helm Discovery Bank
The Discovery executive will take up the position of CEO at the bank from January
10 December 2020 - 11:41
Discovery has moved the CEO of its SA business Hylton Kallner to the helm of Discovery Bank with effect from January, replacing current CEO Barry Hore,
Discovery said the handover comes as the bank completes its “build and migration phase”, during which several important milestones were achieved...
