Discovery makes statement of intent with new bank boss The group appoints Hylton Kallner to steer bank into its 'growth and integration' phase

Discovery Group, one of the newest entrants to SA’s banking industry, has laid down a marker as it turns to one of its most trusted and loyal executives to steer its behavioural bank into the next phase of its development.

The group on Thursday named Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner as successor to Discovery Bank CEO Barry Hore from January 1, in a move that will up the stakes in the battle for market share and given the capital the group has invested in the bank it will also raise expectations from returns the bank will be expected to generate. ..