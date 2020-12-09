Companies / Financial Services COMPANY COMMENT Investec investors hope higher returns on capital are in store BL PREMIUM

News that Investec has completed the bulk of heavy lifting in relation to panel beating the group into shape, will raise expectations from investors that higher returns on capital are in the offing, which ought to translate to improved returns from holding the share.

While the specialist bank and wealth manager has been a decent and regular payer of dividends — and is the first SA bank to resume paying post-Covid-19 — its share price has languished in the decade since the global financial crisis...