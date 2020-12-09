COMPANY COMMENT
Investec investors hope higher returns on capital are in store
09 December 2020 - 18:27
News that Investec has completed the bulk of heavy lifting in relation to panel beating the group into shape, will raise expectations from investors that higher returns on capital are in the offing, which ought to translate to improved returns from holding the share.
While the specialist bank and wealth manager has been a decent and regular payer of dividends — and is the first SA bank to resume paying post-Covid-19 — its share price has languished in the decade since the global financial crisis...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now