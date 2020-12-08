News Leader
WATCH: Should there be a limit on capital leaving SA?
Business Day TV talks to Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo and Counterpoint Value Fund portfolio manager Piet Viljoen
08 December 2020 - 07:52
The SA Reserve Bank has argued that there are good reasons to limit capital leaving the country, but some asset managers disagree, saying exchange controls send the wrong signals to investors.
Business Day TV spoke to Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo and Counterpoint Value Fund portfolio manager Piet Viljoen.
