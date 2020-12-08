Investec to wind down Australian operations
The move is part of efforts to simplify and refocus the specialist bank and wealth manager
08 December 2020 - 09:27
Investec, the specialist bank and wealth manager with core operations in SA and the UK, has taken the decision to wind down its remaining activities in Australia as part of efforts to refocus and simplify its business.
Investec confirmed that the decision will affect 98 people in its Sydney office. While small in the larger scheme of things, the Australian operations remained profitable and had performed especially well in the past five years. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now