Investec to wind down Australian operations The move is part of efforts to simplify and refocus the specialist bank and wealth manager

Investec, the specialist bank and wealth manager with core operations in SA and the UK, has taken the decision to wind down its remaining activities in Australia as part of efforts to refocus and simplify its business.

Investec confirmed that the decision will affect 98 people in its Sydney office. While small in the larger scheme of things, the Australian operations remained profitable and had performed especially well in the past five years. ..