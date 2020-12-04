Companies / Financial Services

Business Q&A

WATCH: The changes sustainable development financing has ushered in

Business Day TV talks to Nedbank CIB’s head of sustainable finance solutions, Arvana Aingh

04 December 2020 - 09:19 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Andriy Popov
Picture: 123RF/Andriy Popov

This week on the Future of Business, we discuss the important issue of sustainable development and the financing thereof.

The combination of climate change, Covid-19 and weakening fundamentals are leading to calls for a change in the way we do business.

Nedbank has been responding to this call by mobilising finance.

Business Day TV spoke to Arvana Aingh, Nedbank CIB head of sustainable finance solutions at Nedbank.

Business Day TV talks to Nedbank CIB’s head of sustainable finance solutions, Arvana Aingh 

Changing corporate purpose is set to transform M&A decision-making in SA

SPONSORED | Commitment from the private sector and its investors is needed to drive the transformation
Business
20 hours ago

Don’t rebuild — build

The Covid pandemic offers an opportunity for governments to restructure their economies at a pace and scale the climate emergency requires. What ...
Features
1 day ago

The changing face of BEE

Transactions now include several alternative empowerment structures, such as the sale of assets to black-owned companies and equity equivalent ...
Opinion
20 hours ago

Sugar master plan: hitting the sweet spot?

Could the master plan for the sugar industry bring the economic policy breakthrough the sector has been searching for?
Features
1 day ago

Why SA needs to move beyond low-level compliance on sustainability reporting

SPONSORED | Ngubane has a proven track record for delivering clients’ accounting and auditing objectives
News & Fox
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nedbank credit demand on the rise again after ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sasol reveals ‘game-changer’ transformation plan
Companies / Energy
3.
Remgro to spend R805m for bigger stake in RCL ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Rebosis Property Fund blames lack of liquidity ...
Companies / Property
5.
EOH’s regeneration plan is bearing fruit
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.