Business Q&A
WATCH: The changes sustainable development financing has ushered in
Business Day TV talks to Nedbank CIB’s head of sustainable finance solutions, Arvana Aingh
04 December 2020 - 09:19
This week on the Future of Business, we discuss the important issue of sustainable development and the financing thereof.
The combination of climate change, Covid-19 and weakening fundamentals are leading to calls for a change in the way we do business.
Nedbank has been responding to this call by mobilising finance.
Business Day TV spoke to Arvana Aingh, Nedbank CIB head of sustainable finance solutions at Nedbank.
