WATCH: How the Covid-19 fallout weighed on Alexander Forbes
04 December 2020 - 07:27
Alexander Forbes is feeling the pinch of Covid-19-related business closures, salary cuts, payment holidays and retrenchments.
The financial services group’s active member base shrunk by 2% during its interim period, with the company losing R3bn from active members belonging to retirement funds.
Headline earnings per share for total operations plunged by 41% and the company says it expects its top line to be under pressure for the next 18-24 months.
Nevertheless, the group declared a half-year dividend.
Business Day TV spoke to Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villiers for more insight.
Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villers talks to Business Day TV about the reason retirement savings are under pressure in SA
