WATCH: How the Covid-19 fallout weighed on Alexander Forbes

Alexander Forbes is feeling the pinch of Covid-19-related business closures, salary cuts, payment holidays and retrenchments.

The financial services group’s active member base shrunk by 2% during its interim period, with the company losing R3bn from active members belonging to retirement funds.

Headline earnings per share for total operations plunged by 41% and the company says it expects its top line to be under pressure for the next 18-24 months.

Nevertheless, the group declared a half-year dividend.

Business Day TV spoke to Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villiers for more insight.