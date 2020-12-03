Companies / Financial Services Yes to infrastructure, but no to prescribed assets, says Alexander Forbes boss Provide adequate governance and risk-adjusted returns and we’ll invest says Alexander Forbes BL PREMIUM

One of SA’s largest pension fund administrators and managers is dead set against any form of prescribed assets but will embrace plans to fund local infrastructure assets if projects meet governance standards and required risk-adjusted returns.

“Prescription should not happen and we are dead against it, and we think it will not happen. The right way to do it, and which we would be very keen to support, is by making the projects accessible for pension funds to invest by ensuring appropriate governance is in place and suitable risk-adjusted returns are achievable,” said Alexander Forbes CEO Dawie de Villiers. ..