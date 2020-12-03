News Leader
WATCH: How a second wave of will weigh on banks
Denker Capital’s Kokkie Kooyman talks to Business Day TV what a second wave of infections could mean for the banking sector
03 December 2020 - 07:31
A second wave of Covid-19 infections in SA could undo some of the recent improvements in economic activity, further dimming the outlook for local banks.
Business Day TV spoke to Denker Capital’s Kokkie Kooyman about whether there is light at the end of the tunnel for the banking sector.
Denker Capital’s Kokkie Kooyman talks to Business Day TV what a second wave of infections could mean for the banking sector
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.