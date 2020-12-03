Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: How a second wave of will weigh on banks

Denker Capital’s Kokkie Kooyman talks to Business Day TV what a second wave of infections could mean for the banking sector

03 December 2020 - 07:31 Business Day TV
Health workers in Alexandra test people for Covid-19. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Health workers in Alexandra test people for Covid-19. Picture: THULANI MBELE

A second wave of Covid-19 infections in SA could undo some of  the recent improvements in economic activity, further dimming the outlook for local banks.

Business Day TV spoke to Denker Capital’s Kokkie Kooyman about whether there is light at the end of the tunnel for the banking sector.

