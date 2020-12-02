Companies / Financial Services COMPANY COMMENT Theft of Absa client data highlights vulnerability BL PREMIUM

In the olden days, thieves had to run into a bank branch and shout “give me all your money” to rob the bank. Nowadays, thieves walk into buildings armed with flash drives and whisper “give me all your data”.

The unfortunate admission by the banking group Absa that a small quantity of customer data was obtained unlawfully by an employee and sold to third parties has once again raised the spectre of the theft of personal information mere months after credit bureau Experian admitted it had been duped into handing over millions of client records...