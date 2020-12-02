Santam warns on Covid-19 claims provisions
The insurer says actual claims may be lower — or higher — due to its Ma-Africa appeal
02 December 2020 - 18:28
Santam has warned investors that its decision to appeal recent court rulings related to Covid-19 business interruption claims may significantly affect its provisions for such claims in future. It says the result of its appeal may see claims either being a lot lower, or higher, depending on the outcome of its appeal.
SA’s biggest short-term insurer raised its contingent business interruption (CBI) claims provisions by a further R1.7bn after the Western Cape High Court’s judgment against it in November in a case involving Ma-Afrika Hotels and Stellenbosch Kitchen, which suffered losses due to Covid-19. That was in addition to the previous R1.3bn increase in CBI provisions made in June...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now