Vunani to demerge principal investments unit to simplify its operating model

Diversified financial services holding company Vunani intends to simplify its operating model by separating its financial services businesses from its principal investment activities.

The black-owned and managed group — which operates in the asset management, retirement fund administration, stockbroking and corporate advisory space — wants to implement a simpler operating model that will be better understood and valued by the market...