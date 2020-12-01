Vunani hives noncore units from principal investments
01 December 2020 - 19:41
Diversified financial services holding company Vunani intends to simplify its operating model by separating its financial services businesses from its principal investment activities.
The black-owned and managed group — which operates in the asset management, retirement fund administration, stockbroking and corporate advisory space — wants to implement a simpler operating model that will be better understood and valued by the market...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now