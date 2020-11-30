Standard Bank sees ‘pockets of pressure’ on retail business
The increase in bad debt provisions is ‘understandable’ in the context of the pandemic, says Ashburton Investments
30 November 2020 - 14:00
Standard Bank, Africa’s largest bank by assets, says it is experiencing pressure on its personal and business banking (PBB) business in SA and is increasing its provision for bad debts on this segment as retrenchments continue to bite, in the wake of Covid-19.
“We have identified pockets of pressure in the PBB SA portfolio, particularly within personal unsecured lending,” Standard Bank said in a trading statement on Monday. “In addition, a continued increase in retrenchments has triggered additional stage three provisions.”..
