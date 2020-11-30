JSE confirms market data deal with Chinese firm

The JSE has confirmed that is has entered into an agreement with China Investment Information Services (CIIS) to provide select JSE market data access to local distributors in mainland China.

The agreement, which will enable the JSE to distribute real-time local market data to mainland China through CIIS’s existing network of data distributors, forms part of the bourse’s long-term goal to deepen the local market by attracting new trading participants.

CIIS is the wholly owned subsidiary of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and is appointed to distribute and market securities-related information.

“We believe that a diverse and broad client base will help deepen the liquidity and activity in the SA market,” said JSE director of information services Mark Randall. “This move supports our plans to see trading activity that originates from a broader global base.”

Business Day reported last week that JSE CEO Leila Fourie had revealed during a webinar that the JSE had concluded a deal to make locally listed shares available for trade by Chinese traders active on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. However, at the time the JSE did not respond to e-mails requesting the name of the counterparty in the transaction.

Through CISS, the JSE will initially offer real-time data for JSE-listed equities and FTSE/JSE indices, with a plan to consider additional asset classes and data feeds over time. The JSE market data will be distributed to mainland China-headquartered data distributors. These distributors will enter into a standard data agreement with the JSE and CIIS, entitling them to distribute the market data onward to subscribers. CIIS and the JSE are currently finalising connectivity and enablement arrangements, with the aim to make the data available in the first half of 2021.

CIIS provides the licensing of market data and technical connection to mainland China for overseas exchanges. The China Investment Information Platform includes coverage for third-party content from several global exchanges such as Deutsche Börse Group, Moscow Exchange Group, and B3.

