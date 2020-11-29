Companies / Financial Services JPMorgan turns bullish on SA Inc stocks Investment bank double-upgrades shares encouraging global investors to increase exposure BL PREMIUM

One of the world’s largest investment banks has turned optimistic on the prospects for local shares by recommending global investors take an overweight exposure to the country’s domestically focused companies.

US-based banking giant JPMorgan published its 2021 stock picks for the Ceemea region (Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa) last week and took the unusual step of “double-upgrading” SA shares...