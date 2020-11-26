STOCK EXCHANGE
JSE secures deal that will see SA stocks traded in Shanghai
Exchange also wants to attract traders in Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan and India
The JSE has concluded a deal that will see locally listed shares become available for trade by Chinese traders active on the Shanghai Stock Exchange as part of a plan to encourage more offshore traders to begin inbound trading on SA’s most dominant securities exchange.
"We just signed and completed a deal yesterday to pipe our data through a Hong Kong point of presence into the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the data will be displayed on Chinese traders’ screens for free for the first two years," Leila Fourie, CEO of the JSE, said in a webinar hosted by asset management firm Ninety One on Wednesday...
