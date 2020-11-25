Sasfin appoints new chief investment officer
Arno Lawrenz has been managing fixed-income funds since the 1990s
25 November 2020 - 18:41
Sasfin has announced that Arno Lawrenz will join its asset managers team as chief investment officer. Backed by a track record within the biggest names in asset management, Lawrenz has been managing fixed-income funds since the 1990s.
Lawrenz will oversee the Sasfin Asset Managers team that manages in excess of R50bn...
