Sasfin appoints new chief investment officer Arno Lawrenz has been managing fixed-income funds since the 1990s

Sasfin has announced that Arno Lawrenz will join its asset managers team as chief investment officer. Backed by a track record within the biggest names in asset management, Lawrenz has been managing fixed-income funds since the 1990s.

Lawrenz will oversee the Sasfin Asset Managers team that manages in excess of R50bn...