Investec’s hedging costs on structured products could run to R4bn
25 November 2020 - 18:52
Investec expects costs associated with hedging its structured deposit book, a financial product that yields higher returns compared with a standard deposit, in its UK bank to continue until at least financial year 2023.
According to Investec, the costs could run into hundreds of millions of pounds if volatile market conditions experienced earlier in 2020 persist. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now