Transaction Capital expects to resume stellar earnings growth Financial services company says impairments should be lower next year

An upbeat Transaction Capital expects to resume its impressive growth in earnings and shareholder returns after a two-thirds fall in profits in the year to September owing to elevated bad debt expenses and conservative provisioning.

The integrated financial services company that owns SA Taxi Finance, which recently acquired almost half of second-hand car platform WeBuyCars, saw its core headline earnings per share from continuing operations fall 66% to 44.3c per share for the year ending September...