Investors cheer Coronation results despite no sign of end in outflows The improved financial performance came despite SA's shrinking savings pool due to Covid-19

Coronation Fund Managers jumped the most in two months as investors looked beyond net outflows of R40bn — and the expectation that they will continue — and concentrated on strong performances by its fund that allowed the company to report a 17% increase in annual profits.

The improved financial performance came despite clients withdrawing money and the savings pool in SA shrinking in the midst of the the Covid-19 economic shock. The Cape Town-based investment firm said it expects “outflows to continue to be impacted” as the amount of money available for investment drops due to workers losing jobs or having their pay cut...