WATCH: Auditing — from watchdog to lapdog?

Michael Avery talks to a panel about regulators for internal and external audit in SA

23 November 2020 - 22:50 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/scyther5
Picture: 123RF/scyther5

Corporate governance has mirrored the decline in the country’s fortunes over the past few years. Steinhoff, Tongaat and VBS Mutual Bank stand out in the rogues’ gallery. Central to these scandals has been the role of the audit function both internally and externally.

The profession is facing a sort of existential crisis as liability claims increase on the one hand and the market demands more accountability, insight and foresight on the other.

Observers in SA have also raised their eyebrows at recent senior leadership appointments at the Institute of Internal Auditors SA and the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors, the regulators for internal and external audits in the country.

All these issues raise the question, who guards the guardians?

Michael Avery speaks to University of Pretoria (UP) chancellor Wiseman Nkuhlu, who recently released his book detailing his time as chair of KPMG, titled Enabler or victim? KPMG SA and State Capture. Also on the panel are renowned corporate governance expert Prof Mervyn King, who has recently published a book on auditing with colleague Linda de Beer, titled The Auditor: Quo Vadis?,  and Prof Karin Barac​, head of the department of auditing at UP.

Accountants open to search, seizure

Saica gives cautious approval to proposed powers for regulator
Opinion
1 day ago

PIC wavers in naming politically exposed persons it financed in the past

Investment manager is still collating the information, with a decision yet to be taken on transparency
National
1 day ago

President appoints Tsakani Maluleke as new auditor-general

Maluleke was set to take up the post after she was unanimously recommended by parliament to succeed former AG Kimi Makwetu, who passed suddenly last ...
National
3 days ago

Irba clears Deloitte partners on most serious charge over African Bank

Auditors’ watchdog clears  Danie  Crowther while Mgcinisihlalo Jordan still has to face sanction on five charges
Companies
4 days ago

Edward Kieswetter puts final nail in the coffin of rogue unit report

Commissioner Edward Kieswetter informs Muzi Sikhakhane that Sars ‘will not place reliance on nor use the report for any purpose'
National
6 days ago

