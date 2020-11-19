Companies / Financial Services Irba makes finding on Deloitte partners in African Bank saga Auditors’ watchdog clears Danie Crowther while Mgcinisihlalo Jordan still has to face sanction on five charges BL PREMIUM

The auditors’ watchdog has finally made a finding after its marathon investigation of two Deloitte partners charged with a host of wrongdoings related to the collapse of the old African Bank, clearing them on arguably the most serious charge that they had faced.

In a ruling published on its website, the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) cleared Mgcinisihlalo Jordan and Danie Crowther of the 10th charge, the only common one they faced, which related to dishonest conduct and failures of independence. Crowther was completely exonerated, while Jordan was found guilty of five out of the 10 charges he faced...