WATCH: How Covid-19 affected Octodec

Octodec Investments MD Jeffrey Wapnick talks to Business Day TV about the company’s results

17 November 2020 - 09:34 Business Day TV
Octodec Investments MD Jeffrey Wapnick. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Octodec Investments did not declare an interim dividend; the decision around a final dividend has been deferred to February 2021.

Business Day TV spoke to Octodec MD Jeffrey Wapnick about how the pandemic affected the group’s operations.

Octodec Investments MD Jeffrey Wapnick talks to Business Day TV about the company's decision to defer its final dividend

Octodec Investments hit by rising residential vacancies

Property company saw its overall residential vacancy rate rocket from 6.7% to 17% amid pandemic lockdown
Residential bucks lockdown trends

The residential property market fell off a cliff in April as SA went into lockdown
Listed property funds: Bricks-and-mortar uncertainty

Property shares combine the income characteristics of bonds with the growth aspects of equities
New visions for Joburg’s inner city

Most big developers aren’t prepared to risk a large-scale investment in the Joburg CBD. But some haven’t given up on the dream of restoring the inner ...
Octodec mulls change to distribution policy

The group says it is reconsidering its policy to pay out 100% of distributable earnings in the light of Covid-19
