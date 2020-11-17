News Leader
WATCH: How Covid-19 affected Octodec
Octodec Investments MD Jeffrey Wapnick talks to Business Day TV about the company’s results
17 November 2020 - 09:34
Octodec Investments did not declare an interim dividend; the decision around a final dividend has been deferred to February 2021.
Business Day TV spoke to Octodec MD Jeffrey Wapnick about how the pandemic affected the group’s operations.
Octodec Investments MD Jeffrey Wapnick talks to Business Day TV about the company's decision to defer its final dividend
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.