Old Mutual raises R2bn in successful bond programme
The insurer initially planned to tap the market for R1.5bn, but increased this amid high levels of interest
Insurer Old Mutual, which has recently been beset by weak new business volumes and hefty business interruption claims as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, says its successful raising of R2bn through a bond issuance is a sign of the underlying value of its business.
The group initially intended to raise R1.5bn in its bond issuance last week, but increased this to R2bn, after a “hugely positive response”, the group said in a statement.
“With this outcome, the group has effectively secured listed-debt financing at highly favourable rates despite the extremely difficult prevailing market conditions,” Old Mutual said.
Old Mutual has a R25bn note programme in place, and has a further R4.75bn and R500m in issue from Old Mutual Ltd and Old Mutual Insure, respectively.
“Staying true to the essence of our business, built over 175-years, Old Mutual continues to work tirelessly to deliver real value to investors with a sense of assuredness and calm, especially in the face of adverse market conditions,” CEO Iain Williamson said in a statement.
Old Mutual had swung into a R5.6bn loss in its six months to end-June, from profit of R5.8bn previously, hit by low new business volumes and writedowns to its businesses.
In morning trade on Tuesday, Old Mutual’s share was down 0.64% to R12.42, having fallen 36.83% so far in 2020. This gives the group a market capitalisation of R58.5bn.
