Old Mutual raises R2bn in successful bond programme

Insurer Old Mutual, which has recently been beset by weak new business volumes and hefty business interruption claims as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, says its successful raising of R2bn through a bond issuance is a sign of the underlying value of its business.

The group initially intended to raise R1.5bn in its bond issuance last week, but increased this to R2bn, after a “hugely positive response”, the group said in a statement.

“With this outcome, the group has effectively secured listed-debt financing at highly favourable rates despite the extremely difficult prevailing market conditions,” Old Mutual said.

Old Mutual has a R25bn note programme in place, and has a further R4.75bn and R500m in issue from Old Mutual Ltd and Old Mutual Insure, respectively.

“Staying true to the essence of our business, built over 175-years, Old Mutual continues to work tirelessly to deliver real value to investors with a sense of assuredness and calm, especially in the face of adverse market conditions,” CEO Iain Williamson said in a statement.

Old Mutual had swung into a R5.6bn loss in its six months to end-June, from profit of R5.8bn previously, hit by low new business volumes and writedowns to its businesses.

In morning trade on Tuesday, Old Mutual’s share was down 0.64% to R12.42, having fallen 36.83% so far in 2020. This gives the group a market capitalisation of R58.5bn.

