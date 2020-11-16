Companies / Financial Services Government paying more than banks to borrow over five years Increased supply of shorter-dated government debt pushing up yields BL PREMIUM

The government’s five-year borrowing costs now exceed those of the nation’s banks despite the latter facing the deepest economic decline in decades and that they rely on the government as a lender of last resort in times of crisis.

The yield curve of SA’s sovereign bond market shows that five-year government yields are hovering at about 6.25%, more than 50 basis points higher than five-year borrowing costs for local banks.